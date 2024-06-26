Auto driver arrested for killing his girlfriend in Virar

MUMBAI: The Virar police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend following an argument at her residence on Monday. The incident occurred while her husband was at work and their children were at school. (The accused)

The woman identified as Dhanashree Ambedkar, 32, lived with her husband Rupesh, 37, and daughters. According to police reports, Kadam arrived at Dhanashree’s house in the morning after her husband and children had left. Later that afternoon, Kadam informed neighbours that Dhanashree was unwell and unconscious, urging them to take her to Sanjivini Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Kadam fled the scene soon after.

Around 3pm, after being informed by a neighbor, the victim’s husband contacted the Virar police regarding the incident. He informed them that Dhanashree had been involved in a five-year extra marital affair with Kadam. Despite the family’s efforts to counsel and advise them to separate six months ago, the couple remained steadfast and continued to meet against their families’ wishes.

The police revealed that Kadam, who is married, separated from his wife after she discovered his affair with Dhanashree. Rupesh informed the police that Kadam was present in the house when Dhanashree was found unconscious. However, at that time, the police were uncertain about whether Dhanashree had been murdered.

Around 1am on Tuesday, doctors conducted an autopsy on the body, determining that she had been strangled and died of suffocation. Subsequently, the police charged Kadam with murder and located him at his residence. Kadam was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kadam confessed to the police that he strangled Dhanashree during an argument when she insisted on getting married. “Kadam has confessed to murder. We will present him in court on Wednesday,” said a police officer from the Virar police station.