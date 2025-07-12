Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Auto driver arrested for killing teenage girl

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The incident occurred on July 4 when the girl left home in the morning and did not return. Her family, after searching their locality and checking with relatives and friends, approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint

THANE: A 40-year-old auto driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a teenage girl whose body was recovered from the Kasarvadavali forest area with a dupatta tied around her neck last week. The accused confessed to the crime, said a police officer.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the incident occurred on July 4 when the girl left home in the morning and did not return. Her family, after searching their locality and checking with relatives and friends, approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint. The next day, her body was recovered from Kasarvadavali forest area near Ghodbander road, said a police officer.

After reviewing the CCTV footage from the Thane railway station, the police found that the girl got into a rickshaw and left from there. Based on the evidence the police gathered during their investigation, the rickshaw driver, Samadhan Arjun Survyavanshi, was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

During interrogation, Suryavanshi confessed to the crime and told the police that he had an argument with the girl and that he killed her in anger. “He claims there was a quarrel. He is not revealing any other information. The motive remains unclear,” said a senior crime branch officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Auto driver arrested for killing teenage girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On