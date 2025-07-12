Auto driver arrested for killing teenage girl

THANE: A 40-year-old auto driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a teenage girl whose body was recovered from the Kasarvadavali forest area with a dupatta tied around her neck last week. The accused confessed to the crime, said a police officer. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the incident occurred on July 4 when the girl left home in the morning and did not return. Her family, after searching their locality and checking with relatives and friends, approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint. The next day, her body was recovered from Kasarvadavali forest area near Ghodbander road, said a police officer.

After reviewing the CCTV footage from the Thane railway station, the police found that the girl got into a rickshaw and left from there. Based on the evidence the police gathered during their investigation, the rickshaw driver, Samadhan Arjun Survyavanshi, was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

During interrogation, Suryavanshi confessed to the crime and told the police that he had an argument with the girl and that he killed her in anger. “He claims there was a quarrel. He is not revealing any other information. The motive remains unclear,” said a senior crime branch officer.