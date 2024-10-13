Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baba Siddique murder: Video shows man poking bullet holes; Mumbai Police slammed

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday.

A video showing the car in which NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot has triggered a wave of outrage on social media. In the video shared by news agency PTI, a person can be seen poking fingers through bullet holes in the vehicle, drawing sharp criticism over the handling of the crime scene.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night.

The video ignited concerns about evidence tampering, with users pointing out that the fingerprints and DNA of bystanders could compromise any forensic investigation.

"The car is a crime scene. After Baba Siddique was shifted to hospital, it should have been cordoned off. Instead, it’s a tourist mela, and someone even pokes a finger into the bullet-hole," a user wrote on X.

“What the hell is the police doing? It's a crime scene, that vehicle is actually a key piece of evidence, and people are being allowed to touch and tamper with it,” a user replied, while another called it "sheer incompetence."

"While the crime scene is being destroyed so easily, the DNA as well as fingerprints of the media persons will be everywhere," said one post, predicting a weakened legal case as a result.

Also Read | Baba Siddique of NCP shot dead: Who are the killers? Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved? What Mumbai Police found so far

Some users tagged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles home portfolio, in posts demanding answers.

“This is a crime scene, how your police allowed common people to even touch the evidence? Do you have any protocol?”

Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and a popular figure in Bollywood circles, was shot at close range by three assailants outside his son’s office in the Bandra area on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after attempts to revive him failed.

The case, which has been handed over to the crime branch, is being investigated from multiple angles, including contract killing and business rivalry.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On