Baba Siddique murder: Video shows man poking bullet holes; Mumbai Police slammed

A video showing the car in which NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot has triggered a wave of outrage on social media. In the video shared by news agency PTI, a person can be seen poking fingers through bullet holes in the vehicle, drawing sharp criticism over the handling of the crime scene. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night.

The video ignited concerns about evidence tampering, with users pointing out that the fingerprints and DNA of bystanders could compromise any forensic investigation.

"The car is a crime scene. After Baba Siddique was shifted to hospital, it should have been cordoned off. Instead, it’s a tourist mela, and someone even pokes a finger into the bullet-hole," a user wrote on X.

“What the hell is the police doing? It's a crime scene, that vehicle is actually a key piece of evidence, and people are being allowed to touch and tamper with it,” a user replied, while another called it "sheer incompetence."

"While the crime scene is being destroyed so easily, the DNA as well as fingerprints of the media persons will be everywhere," said one post, predicting a weakened legal case as a result.

Also Read | Baba Siddique of NCP shot dead: Who are the killers? Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved? What Mumbai Police found so far

Some users tagged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles home portfolio, in posts demanding answers.

“This is a crime scene, how your police allowed common people to even touch the evidence? Do you have any protocol?”

Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and a popular figure in Bollywood circles, was shot at close range by three assailants outside his son’s office in the Bandra area on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after attempts to revive him failed.

The case, which has been handed over to the crime branch, is being investigated from multiple angles, including contract killing and business rivalry.