Baby crocodile rescued from well in Thane
A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Wagale Estate in Thane on Wednesday. As the well is not a natural habitat of the reptile, it was rescued by NGO, Wildlife Welfare Association, and handed over to the forest department on Wednesday morning.
Aditya Patil, WWA member, said, “We received a call from locals at around 8am about an Indian marsh crocodile, around two months old, being stuck in a well. While we were trying to rescue it, it was going down deeper in the well. Our members entered the water, held a net and brought it out.”
An officer from the Thane forest department added, “Well is not a natural habitat of crocodiles and therefore we thought that someone might have brought it from a different place and thrown it in. After the rescue operation, we will release it in its natural habitat.”
-
Covid parole: CP orders special drive to trace absconding convicts
Mumbai Taking serious note of the high number of convicts failing to report back to prisons after their emergency Covid parole ended weeks ago, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday directed senior officers to conduct a special drive to trace these prisoners who have gone off the radar. In a story on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported how 892 convicts, who were released on Covid emergency parole, were yet to return to the prisons.
-
RPF woman constable helps commuter with delivery at Diva railway station
A 30-year-old Titwala resident gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station in Thane on Wednesday morning. Railway Protection Force constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery. The mother and child were later admitted to a private hospital in Diva. Dangi rushed to the spot with GRP staff and helped the woman to a safer spot. Dangi, though, refused to talk claiming she was not authorised to.
-
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
-
HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed '16 family dynasties' in the Karnataka unit of the BJP aKumaraswamy'she hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party. Kumaraswamy's outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a 'lucky dip CM' in a set of tweets.
-
10% of students are 'troublemakers': JNU VC on campus politics, violence
Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said. Kanhaiya Kumar is now in the Congress party.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics