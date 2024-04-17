 Bachchan, Rahman conferred with Mangeshkar award | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Bachchan, Rahman conferred with Mangeshkar award

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan awarded Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award for exemplary contribution. AR Rahman, Padmini Kolhapure, Randeep Hooda among other awardees.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday conferred with the third Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award in recognition for his exemplary contribution to the country, people and society. Past recipients of the award include prime minister Narendra Modi and singer Asha Bhosale.

HT Image
HT Image

The Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan, which instituted the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award after the death Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022, also conferred awards on several other eminent personalities for contributions to their field.

The Pratishthan decided to confer the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award on music director AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for music; Padmini Kolhapure for films, singer Roopkumar Rathod for Indian music, actor Atul Parchure for Marathi theatre; retired teacher and author Manjiri Phadke for literature. Actor, producer, and director Randeep Hooda was conferred with a special award for his cinematic contribution.

‘Galib’, a Marathi play, will be given the Mohan Wagh award for best drama. Deepstambh Foundation’s Manobal project – a residential training institute for persons with disabilities, orphans and economically weak students – will be recognised for social service.

Addressing the media while announcing the awards, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar said 212 eminent personalities from various fields had been felicitated in the past 34 years. Singer Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath’s son Aadinath Mangeshkar and others were presented at the event.

The awardees will be felicitated on April 24 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vile Parle.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Bachchan, Rahman conferred with Mangeshkar award
