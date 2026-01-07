MUMBAI: A day after his remarks on late former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh sparked a political backlash, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday apologised, claiming his statement had been misinterpreted. Backlash forces Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan to apologise for Vilasrao Deshmukh remark

Chavan’s comments, made during a BJP campaign rally in Latur ahead of the civic polls scheduled on January 15, drew sharp criticism from the Congress and members of the Deshmukh family. Addressing voters on Monday, Chavan had said that it was time to “wipe out” the political legacy and memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh from his hometown.

The remarks triggered strong reactions from the Congress, which accused the BJP of attempting to belittle the contributions of a leader who served two terms as CM and played a key role in the state’s development. Protests were also held in Latur, with Congress workers demanding an apology.

Reacting to the statement, Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh said his father’s legacy could not be erased by what he described as comments made by an “outsider”. Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said the remarks were against Maharashtra’s cultural ethos. “Even 13 years after Vilasrao’s death, the BJP wishes for his memories to be destroyed. Our culture and Hindu teachings call for respect even after death,” he said.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late leader, also weighed in on social media, saying, “I say this with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on the hearts of the people. What is written can be erased, but what is etched cannot be erased.”

Facing mounting criticism, Chavan, speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, issued an apology on Tuesday. “I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh. He was a big leader and the chief minister of Maharashtra. What I meant was that the Congress was trying to encash his name in Latur. My appeal was that people should support the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

Chavan added that if his remarks had hurt anyone, including Deshmukh’s sons, he apologised. However, he avoided a direct response when asked whether his apology was meant only for the Deshmukh family or also for the people of Latur.