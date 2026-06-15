MUMBAI: Five days after a four-year-old boy led his family to a cab containing the blood-soaked bodies of his mother and a cab driver on the Badlapur-Neral highway, police have said the murder-suicide was allegedly triggered by the collapse of a three-month extramarital relationship. Badlapur-Neral highway deaths: Blocked on phone after affair, cab driver plotted woman’s murder before killing self: Police

Investigators said the cab driver, Ganesh Shinde, had allegedly planned the crime after the married woman stopped responding to his calls and blocked his phone number, bringing their relationship to an abrupt end.

The case came to light on Thursday evening when the woman’s four-year-old son, who was inside the vehicle during the attack, stepped out of the cab near Joveli village off the Neral-Badlapur Road and sought help from a passing motorcyclist. He later alerted family members and led them to the vehicle, where the bodies of the woman and Shinde were found with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the child escaped unharmed despite being present in the vehicle when the violence unfolded.

According to investigators, Shinde and the woman had met three months ago during a cab ride and gradually developed a close relationship after exchanging phone numbers. However, the relationship had recently turned bitter.

A few days before the incident, Shinde allegedly confided in a friend that the woman was harassing him with monetary demands while simultaneously cutting off communication and blocking his number.

Police said Shinde appeared deeply disturbed by the breakdown of the relationship. During conversations with his friend, he allegedly said he would either kill the woman, kill himself, or end both their lives.

Investigators believe he acted on those threats on Thursday. According to the police, Shinde picked up the woman and her four-year-old son from their residence in Badlapur and drove towards the Neral-Badlapur Road. A few kilometres from her home, he allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times inside the moving cab before turning the weapon on himself.

Nitin Patil, senior police inspector of Badlapur East police station, said, “The driver, a resident of Diva in Thane, was unmarried. During a previous cab ride, he dropped the woman in Badlapur, and they became friendly. They exchanged contact numbers and started conversing regularly over the phone. Since the deceased woman’s husband ran a tea stall in Badlapur and remained out of the house the entire day, the relationship continued unnoticed until it turned sour.”