Bafna Motors sells four-acre land to Greenscape for 145.46 crore

Navi Mumbai: Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd, a Tata Motors dealership in Navi Mumbai, has sold four acres of leasehold land in TTC industrial area in Shirvane in Nerul in Navi Mumbai to Greenscape IT Park LLP for a sum of ₹145.46 crore. HT Image

Greenscape paid a stamp duty of ₹7.27 crore on the purchase of 16,200 sq m of land including built up area of 10,364.04 sq m across three plots. The transaction was registered on August 28 this year, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm.

Greenscape is a leading Navi Mumbai developer in the IT and IT enabled services (ITES) sector with several projects like Cyber One, the second tallest commercial tower in Navi Mumbai in Vashi, Cyber Works and Techno City commercial buildings in MIDC Ghansoli, and CBD 614 in CBD Belapur. The company has Cyber Code commercial office project in TTC industrial area in Shirvane.

Bafna Motors is one of the key dealers of Tata Motors commercial vehicles based in Navi Mumbai and Thane, selling 15,000 vehicles annually.