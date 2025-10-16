MUMBAI: In a dramatic daylight robbery at Ghatkopar on Wednesday morning, three college students allegedly looted a jewellery shop and fled with jewels worth ₹3 lakh after brandishing a gun and stabbing the store owner who tried to resist them. Bag left behind helps police nab two college students after Ghatkopar jewellery heist

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am at Darshan Jewellers, located at Amrut Junction in Ghatkopar West. The three accused, all in their twenties and wearing masks, entered the shop posing as customers before pulling out a pistol and a knife. They began snatching the jewellery from the display counters when the owner, Darshan Metekar, resisted.

“Taken aback by his reaction, one of the accused attacked him with a knife, slashing his neck,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station. Hearing Metekar’s cries for help, locals gathered outside the store, prompting the accused to panic and flee on a scooter towards Kurla.

In their haste, the trio left behind a bag inside the shop — a crucial lead that helped police track down two of them within hours.

“The bag contained bank documents and other papers which led us to two of the suspects — residents of Kurla and Chembur. Both are college students,” the officer said. Police have recovered 30 grams of gold, valued at around ₹3 lakh, looted during the heist.

Metekar was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Efforts are underway to trace the third accused, along with the stolen valuables and the weapon.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the three were in dire need of money,” the officer added.