MUMBAI: A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vikhroli on Monday rejected the bail plea of the father of a 17-year-old boy accused of driving the SUV that killed a 33-year-old businessman in Vidyavihar earlier this month, citing the gravity of the offence and the stage of the investigation. Bail denied to minor driver’s father in Vidyavihar crash case

The father, Bhushan, was arrested after police alleged he allowed his minor son, who did not possess a valid driving licence, to drive the black Kia Seltos involved in the February 5 crash near Somaiya College Gate No. 3 on Tansa Pipeline Road.

The SUV allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying the victim, Dhrumil Patel and his wife Minal around 11.15pm. Dhrumil suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures and died on February 15 after being on life support. Minal sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Following Dhrumil’s death, police added the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, apart from rash and negligent driving and endangering life. The juvenile driver has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as a child in conflict with law.

Opposing bail, advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, appearing for the victim’s family, argued that the father, as registered owner and natural guardian, bore responsibility for permitting a minor to access the vehicle. Mascarenhas contended that releasing him at this stage would risk interference with the ongoing probe.

The victim’s family had also alleged that a ₹40 lakh “blood money” settlement offer had been conveyed to them. The defence denied the claim.

The court, while rejecting bail, noted the seriousness of the allegations. The father will remain in judicial custody while proceedings against the juvenile continue separately before the Juvenile Justice Board.