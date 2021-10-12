Bandh evokes mixed response across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra bandh (shutdown) call by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday evoked mixed response with shops and establishments in many districts remaining shut and the local bus services operated by urban bodies remaining unavailable; though local train services in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ran uninterrupted.

The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress jointly called for the shutdown to protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

Many trader associations in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik announced their support to the bandh and retailers organisations such as the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association in Mumbai, Federation of Trade Association of Pune also extended their support to the shutdown.

State transport services remained uninterrupted in the morning, though there were fewer passengers on board, an official said.

However, many of the city transport buses remained shut as their employees’ union supported the bandh.

Shiv Sena workers blocked national and state highways at Kolhapur and Solapur in the morning, following which some were detained by the police.

“This is not a bandh called by the government, but by the ruling parties under Maha Vikas Aghadi. Whether to operate railway or BEST buses has to be decided by their administrations. We expect the people to participate in this on their own as it is in support of farmers and against the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre,” NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.