Bandra murder: Two more accused held for killing father for objecting to blowing cigarette smoke on his daughter

Mumbai: Two more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 51-year-old man to death after he objected to one of the accused blowing cigarette smoke on his daughter’s face at Chapel Road on Wednesday. HT Image

On the day of the murder of Francis Fernandes, the police arrested one of the accused, while four others fled the spot. According to the Bandra police officers, on Saturday, out of the five accused, they arrested one, a man identified as Rehbar Shaikh, and a woman accused from the JJ Colony in Bandra. Two of their accomplices would be arrested as soon as they are discharged from a hospital.

The Bandra police officers said that on Wednesday night, the victim, Fernandes, was returning to his house along with his wife Zian and their 25-year-old daughter when they stopped at Tony’s store on Chapel Road in Bandra West. As the three were exiting the store, a couple entered inside. The man, identified as Mohamemd Saad Iqbal Shaikh, 23, blew a cigarette on the face of Francis’s daughter allegedly deliberately. Seeing his daughter’s inconvenience, Francis had objected to Shaikh’s act but the latter and the woman who was with him began abusing the victim and his family.

A fight erupted between the two men after which Shaikh made a call and summoned three of his friends. The four men and the woman then beat up Francis. Shaikh then allegedly extracted a knife and stabbed Francis several times in his chest and stomach. The men ran away after threatening to kill Ziyan and her daughter. The duo, the victim’s daughter and wife, then rushed Francis, who was severely wounded, to the Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 34 (criminal act involving several individuals) and sections of Maharashtra police act against the five accused.