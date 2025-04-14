Bandra residents threaten legal action over Khar Danda food plaza

MUMBAI: A group of concerned citizens from Bandra West, under the banner of IMPACT (Citizens Movement for Environment and Civic Action), has warned that it will take legal action if the BMC does not immediately withdraw the plan to set up a seafood plaza at the Khar Danda Koliwada for local Koli women. Mumbai, India - April 13, 2025: Khar and Bandra residence protest against food plaza on the Carter road in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The plaza is to come at the end of the Carter Road promenade used by the elite residents of Bandra-Khar, and the proposal has thus put them in direct conflict with the traditional fishing community of Khar Danda. The plaza is proposed to be held three evenings a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Koli women, who are the original inhabitants of the area, and some residents who support them, opined that the tail end of the promenade is a “democratic space” and was extended as a promenade much later in 2018 by the Khar Bandra Santacruz (KBS) Foundation. It was never a part of the original Carter Road promenade started by the Bandra West Residents Association (BWRA) which culminated at the amphitheatre.

“They have space for a dog park but not for the original inhabitants of the area,” said a Khar Danda resident on condition of anonymity. “The plaza will be used to promote Koli culture, to make Koli women self-reliant, a little side corner without disturbing the walkers. It is a BMC proposal and it is already a success in Mahim Koliwada and Worli Koliwada. So why can’t we have this in Khar Danda?”

A notice board was put up in December by the BMC, announcing the plaza and inviting objections and suggestions from residents. A member from IMPACT said that chess players had first raised the objection when they noticed the BMC board.

In IMPACT’s communication to the BMC on April 11, the residents raised multiple concerns. Chief among them was the installation of poles on the promenade, presumably for setting up the stalls, and the lack of public consultation prior to the commencement of the project. “We also pointed out the constraints of the venue and the resultant traffic chaos. We would like to add that in spite of all our objections, after the notice was displayed, no hearing was held for the residents to voice their concerns,” the letter read.

The group also claimed that the promenade falls within a designated No Development Zone (NDZ), classified as a green area, where commercial activity is prohibited. They argue that the installation of structures has encroached on pedestrian space, compromising the unfettered view of the sea and the appeal of the promenade.

The proposed transformation has also sparked concern, given its proximity to the already crowded “high-end” Khau Galli towards Union Park, which has a row of eateries. Some issues raised included whether any traffic study had been conducted and whether parking facilities had been adequately planned. With the promenade being a popular walking and recreational area, residents fear increased congestion and logistical chaos.

“We are seeking an immediate cancellation of this activity and the restoration of the walking area back to what it was before. A legal notice will follow shortly,” the group, which held a silent protest on Sunday, said.

“The added traffic could also nullify the long-term benefits of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) connector to Carter Road,” said a member of IMPACT. “The Carter Road-Danda exit is a vital thoroughfare for traffic heading to Khar and Santacruz, and adding further strain on it could create massive bottlenecks.”

Health and sanitation are also top-of-mind concerns. “With increased food stalls comes the risk of more garbage piling up, especially on the promenade and the surrounding rocky areas, potentially leading to rat infestations,” said another resident.

A civic official from the garden department said that while suggestions and objections were invited by the BMC, the project was not the BMC’s but that of the District Planning Development Committees (DPDC) with MLA funds being utilised.

“We did receive objections but the project is to empower Koli women,” he said. “Besides, the plaza portion is near the smashan bhoomi (crematorium) and toilet which is at the tail end of the promenade.”