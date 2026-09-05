India, Nepal must build a regional energy network

The devastating tragedy in Nepal, and, subsequently, the Himalayan nation’s leaders demanding climate reparations from China, the US, and India based on absolute emissions underscore the impact the climate crisis is likely to have on relations between countries. At the same time, it reiterates the centrality of clean energy in furthering shared sustainability. Nepal generates more electricity from hydropower during the monsoon, when water flows are high, while in the drier winter months it can draw more electricity from India. [Photo credit: Shutterstock]

Geography, history, an open border, and social ties make India and Nepal structurally interdependent. The critical question, however, is how to transform that interdependence into greater economic value and resilience, and ultimately into a wider regional energy architecture.

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Soon after his appointment as Nepal’s new energy, water resources and irrigation minister, Biraj Shrestha framed the energy challenges in terms of access, the transition to clean energy, and creating an investment-friendly environment. Nepal’s hydropower sector now has the scale to address these challenges, immediately bringing India into the picture as a long-term clean energy partner. The relationship is consequently moving beyond hydropower generation in Nepal to encompass transmission, distribution, demand and markets as interconnected elements of an emerging energy system.

The momentum is already evident. Nepal exported 3,880 GWh of electricity to India in FY 2025-26, a 63.03% increase over the previous year. During the same period Nepal imported roughly 1,150 GWh from India, resulting in net exports of about 2,730 GWh and earnings of NPR29.32 billion. This is beginning to look less like one-way electricity trade and more like an emerging electricity partnership. Nepal’s hydropower provides relatively flexible and dispatchable electricity, complementing India’s rapidly expanding solar and wind capacity, which is more variable. The relationship also has a seasonal logic. Nepal generates more electricity from hydropower during the monsoon, when water flows are high, while in the drier winter months it can draw more electricity from India. This seasonal complementarity makes two-way electricity trade economically rational.

The scale of this trade is set to grow substantially. India has committed to facilitating 10,000 MW of electricity imports from Nepal over the next decade, while Nepal’s 2035 strategy aims for 15,000 MW of electricity exports. New 400-kV cross-border transmission links, including Inaruwa–Purnea and Lamki/Dodhara–Bareilly, are being developed to support this expansion. Nepal has also, over the past five years, become an active participant in India’s competitive electricity market. The relationship is therefore moving towards a more integrated regional electricity market.

The emerging energy partnership points to three strategic possibilities. The first is to move from electricity trade to genuine economic interdependence and development gains. The real opportunity lies in turning hydropower into an engine of production. Clean, reliable and competitively priced electricity can underpin industrialisation, efficient irrigation, electric transport, data infrastructure and potentially green hydrogen. The objective should be to capture the wider economic value that electricity can generate. For Nepal, this means using its hydropower advantage not simply to earn export revenues but to lower the cost of production, attract investment and create new industries at home. For India, a more stable, prosperous and economically integrated Nepal strengthens both the material and strategic foundations of the relationship.

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The second strategic possibility is to make the relationship less asymmetric. India should not seek to remain Nepal’s only electricity market but to become Nepal’s most reliable gateway to a wider regional market. A relationship in which Nepal depends on a single market can generate political sensitivities and reinforce perceptions of dependence. The experience of the 2015-16 blockade remains a powerful reminder. Nepal’s dependence on India for transit and essential supplies turned an economic vulnerability into a major political issue. The alternative is a relationship in which India enables Nepal to reach multiple markets, deriving its strategic importance from the connectivity, infrastructure and market access that allow Nepal to engage the wider region. Laos offers a useful precedent, seeking to turn itself from a land-locked into a land-linked economy by using its neighbours’ infrastructure to overcome its geographical constraint. In the case of India and Nepal this principle can extend even beyond electricity to digital connectivity and transport corridors. India’s strategic advantage lies being Nepal’s most dependable route to many markets.

The third strategic possibility is already beginning to emerge, turning the bilateral energy relationship into a regional architecture. The Nepal-India-Bangladesh electricity arrangements offers the clearest illustration. Since November 2024, Nepal has been able to export up to 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the combination of the 400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border transmission line and the Baharampur-Beheramara interconnection. It is the first trilateral of its kind. The quantity though modest in commercial terms represents a major strategically leap; a glimpse of what the sub-regional energy market could look like.

This points to a different way of thinking about regional cooperation. It has traditionally been organised bilaterally, partly because bilateral arrangements are politically easier to negotiate and manage. But electricity does not necessarily follow political boundaries. The economic case for moving from bilateral trade towards a more integrated system is substantial. Studies estimate that an integrated electricity market among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal could save around $17 billion in capital costs. Clearly, deeper integration would allow the region to make better use of its untapped hydropower and renewable-energy potential, reduce the need for reserve capacity and improve energy security. Already in the last decade cross-border transmission capacity has increased threefold from 2.1 GW in 2015 to 6.4 GW, largely through connections involving India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s current electricity shortages make the logic even more compelling.

An interconnected regional market would allow Nepal and Bhutan to supply hydropower, India to provide scale, capital connectivity and developing electricity market, and Bangladesh to contribute substantial and growing demand. Storage, transmission and a more flexible electricity markets can connect these complementary strengths, allowing electricity to move across borders to where and when it is needed most. The ambition should be to make bilateralism a building block of regional integration rather than its endpoint.

Uttam Kumar Sinha is a senior fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal