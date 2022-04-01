Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire

The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire.

As soon as the fire broke out, the fire brigade team reached the spot and initiated the fire-fighting operations.

“The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

As per the KDMC officials, as the blaze occurred early in the morning, it kept spreading across the station before the fire team reached the spot.

“The machinery is lost in the fire. We, however, can recover it in the insurance. The cause of it is yet to be ascertained,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

Sunil Ghedge, a social activist and local resident, said, “The transfer station is not built as per the NGT norms. The dry waste should not be stored at the station. Instead, it should be immediately segregated and sent for recycling or sold. I have seen the waste collected and dumped at the station for several days. I believe the fire ignited from the waste that was dumped outside the station. The entire shed was charred in the incident.”

Last week, the Adharwadi dumping ground caught fire, leading to suffocation among the residents in the nearby premises as thick smoke covered the surrounding area. Following this, the civic body had even initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON