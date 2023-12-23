Bars to remain open all night for Christmas, new year

Mumbai: Come Christmas and new year, liquor shops in the state can remain open till 1am, while beer bars, clubs and restaurants serving liquor can stay open till 5am. The home department issued a notification to this effect on Friday, extending the deadline for bars and liquor vending joints on December 24, 25 and 31. HT Image

“This is a regular practice every year on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The extension is based on demand from stakeholders – it seeks to facilitate resellers, although it does not make much difference in revenue generation,” said an official from the excise department. He said though the order is applicable across the state, it is mainly utilised in big cities.

Normally, liquor shops, clubs and beer bars are allowed to remain open till 10.30pm, 11.30pm and midnight, respectively.