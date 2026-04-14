Mumbai, NCP leader and former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, on Tuesday dismissed as baseless and defamatory the allegations levelled against her over purported links with arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Baseless allegations without evidence, says Rupali Chakankar amid Ashok Kharat link row

Chakankar said no evidence had been provided by those who levelled allegations against her.

Kharat, currently in police custody, is being investigated in multiple cases, including sexual assaults and cheating. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged money laundering angle and has raided entities linked to the accused.

Chakankar had to resign as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her videos in which she washed the feet of Kharat surfaced last month.

Police on Monday questioned Chakankar's sister in connection with the alleged use of her bank account by Kharat.

"In Maharashtra's political sphere, allegations have been made against many in the past, and evidence was presented before the public by both the accusers and the media. However, for the past 28 days, reckless and fabricated allegations have been made against my family and me, only with the intention of defaming us. Neither have the accusers provided any evidence nor has the media sought it," Chakankar said on X.

She also questioned the origin of an anonymous letter cited in the controversy, wondering how it reached those making the allegations.

"Those making allegations should explain how this letter reached them. Without any verification, an anonymous letter received by the police administration was handed over to the media, and discussions were triggered throughout the day merely to achieve the malicious goal of defamation. It must be revealed who was behind this," she said.

Referring to Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Chakankar said he had clarified that an anonymous letter without a name or address had no legal validity and could not be given importance.

"Despite this, there should be a probe into who wrote this letter and from where it originated, as it appears to have been used with malicious intent," she said.

She reiterated that neither she nor her family had any direct or indirect connection with any financial, land or other alleged wrongdoing in the Kharat case.

Truth will ultimately come out with full force, and I have firm faith in that," Chakankar added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.