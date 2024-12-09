BEST bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla; 3 dead, 20 injured

At least three people died and 20 others were injured after Mumbai's civic transport body BEST's bus hit pedestrians and vehicles in the city's Kurla area on Monday.



“20 people have been injured. Out of these, three were brought dead,” a staff nurse at Kurla Bhabha Hospital said.



It is suspected the accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla took place due to a brake failure, a municipal official told PTI.



According to the official, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles. Mumbai's civic transport body BEST's bus hit pedestrians and vehicles in the city's Kurla area(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus then crashed into the gates of a residential society and came to a halt, he said.



The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred, he added.

Teen rams Porsche into bicycles in Bandra

On Saturday, a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a teenage boy rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Mumbai's Bandra area, PTI reported.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police booked 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta for rash and negligent driving and sent his blood samples for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, an official said.

He said Dhruv is the son of a prominent businessman. According to the official, the Porsche car rammed into motorbikes parked along a footpath near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk at 2:40 AM after Dhruv Gupta lost his control at the wheel.

Prima facie, five persons, including a woman, were present in the luxurious car, he said. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has gone viral.

After the accident, police took Dhruv to a hospital for his blood samples. Further investigation is underway, the official added.