BEST buses likely to run on MTHL

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to run its buses on Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), but only once they procure more single and double-decker AC buses in its fleet. Sources in BEST said the administration will pitch for zero toll for their buses as it is public transport. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT PHOTO)

According to BEST sources, the current fleet of 2,954 buses is inadequate to meet the existing bus routes. “We will operate buses on Atal Setu once we add more buses that are expected in the coming days, following which we will scrutinise the requirement on the routes,” Vijay Singhal, general manager, BEST Undertaking, said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Currently, BEST has around 50 AC double-decker e-buses made by Switch Mobility, and more are in the pipeline. The undertaking also expects 25 single-decker e-buses from Olectra.

Sources said there is a possibility of running a combination of around 5-10 double and single-decker buses on MTHL.

There are also plans to operate the Chalo Premium BEST buses on this route that will benefit citizens from Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe and nearby areas to reach south Mumbai. Citizens have been demanding a push for public transport, especially buses, for the success of MTHL.

“There is a perception that Atal Setu is catering only to motorists,” AV Shenoy, transport expert, said. “There is a need to address this concern. The government should have asked BEST and NMMT to plan buses and bus routes via MTHL connecting the two districts. This will also allow them to cover more kilometres in a day than the present 160-180 km.”

Additionally, transport experts said that promoting public transportation will help take forward the creation of ‘Third Mumbai’. As part of the long-term plan, 323 sq km will be developed into a city covering the new Hamptons of Panvel, Uran, and other parts of MMR beyond MTHL.

Sources in BEST said the administration will pitch for zero toll for their buses as it is public transport. At present, the starting toll for a single journey by bus is ₹830 and ₹1, 245 for return. Likewise, the toll for a minibus is ₹400 for single journey and ₹600 for return.

“The administration should insist on the government-run buses on MTHL, which will benefit people. The government should also promote public transport without charging tolls,” said Ravi Raja, former BEST Committee member.

Meanwhile, inter-city tourist buses are not operating on the bridge as it’s devoid of their original route. However, if there is a pre-booked bus going to Alibaug or Pune, they use the MTHL depending on the choice of the passengers.

“The intercity buses, starting from south Mumbai, go via Mumbai Central, Dadar, Sion, Chembur and further towards Navi Mumbai. If they take the MTHL, then they will miss these pick-up points,” Malak Sanghatana, bus operator and member of Mumbai Bus, said.

However, there are minibuses booked by families, friends and offices, which take the MTHL while going towards Alibaug, Pune etc. Sources said it’s the passengers who book the buses, pay the toll and therefore, choice on selecting the route to save travel time and kilometre run for them.