MUMBAI: Beginning today, BEST commuters will have to shell out double the minimum fare and more money for longer routes. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Thursday announced its new hiked rates: ₹10 minimum fare for non-AC buses, ₹12 for AC buses and an increase of ₹5 for every 5 km after a journey of 20 km. BEST will also levy an additional ₹2 as local tax if buses cross the limits of Mumbai district. BEST fares hiked from today, to generate ₹ 590 crore annually

BEST sources said that the Undertaking’s long routes contributed to 25% to 30% of the total 428 bus routes, ferrying 3 million to 3.2 million passengers daily. The Undertaking is also re-introducing the concessional fare for children (five to 12 years), which will be around 50% lower. The officials said that the focus would gradually be on running shorter routes and last-mile connectivity routes from the city’s metro rails.

There are a variety of bus passes on offer. “A passenger can travel throughout Mumbai, and its extended suburbs and region where BEST operates,” said a BEST official. “Students studying in private schools, colleges, universities and below 26 years can also avail of the bus pass facility. Municipal school students in uniform can travel free of cost.”

For senior citizens, monthly passes for 60, 90, and 120 trips will be available at a discount of ₹50. Free travel facility will be available for blind and handicapped persons with the use of the CHALO smart card.

BEST officials pointed out that bus fares had not been hiked for more than six years and were, in fact, reduced in 2019. “The hiked rates will generate ₹590 crore annually,” said an official. “We will place orders for wet-lease buses and intend to increase our owned bus fleet as well.”

As per an MoU with the BEST unions, the Undertaking is supposed to have 3,337 buses in its owned fleet. At present, it has 2,758 buses, which it intends taking to 3,500 buses by March 2026 and 6,000 buses by 2029. This will help in improving the current statistic of 20 buses for 100,000 passengers to the global norm of 60 buses per 100,000. “We will be able to bring down waiting time as well from the present 30-40 minutes to 15-20 minutes,” said another BEST official, adding that even after the fare hike, BEST was a much cheaper option for citizens.