BEST proposes to double minimum fare, increase long-distance charge

MUMBAI: BEST commuters will need to brace themselves for a fare hike. The Undertaking has proposed a minimum fare of ₹10, up from the current ₹5 for non-AC buses, while the AC bus minimum fare could also double from ₹6 to ₹12. Additionally, long-distance fares that were ₹20 and ₹25 for non-AC and AC buses for any number of kilometres, could increase by ₹5 for every 5 km after the initial 20 km. Interestingly, the BEST had reduced bus fares in 2019.

The BMC, which is the parent organisation of BEST, has approved its proposal, a fact confirmed by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Sources said the fare hike proposal has been sent to the state government.

According to BEST officials, the undertaking has doubled the fares, which have not been hiked for more than six years, after they were reduced in 2019. “We have also proposed an increase of ₹5 after every 5 km once the journey crosses 20 km,” said a BEST official. “As our long routes are only 25% to 30% of our total 428 routes, it might not impact passengers much. But it will help us generate more revenue, as our financial condition has been grim. It will also help in improving services provided to our passengers.”

At present, the fare for AC buses is between ₹6 and ₹25 and between ₹5 and ₹20 for non-AC buses. Monthly and weekly passes could also see substantial hikes: a 5-km non-AC monthly pass will cost ₹800, up from ₹450, while the AC pass will rise from ₹600 to ₹1,100. For a 20-km journey, a non-AC pass will cost ₹2,600, up from ₹2,200, while the AC one will cost ₹3,500, up from ₹2,700.

BEST intends to generate a revenue of ₹590 crore annually from this hike. At present, it has 2,700 plus buses in its fleet, which it intends to increase to 3,500 by March 2026 and 6,000 by 2029. This will help in reducing crowding as well: from the present 20 buses for 100,000 passengers, the global norm of 60 buses per 100,000 passengers will be met.

“Even after the fare hike, BEST will be a cheaper option for citizens,” said Sudas Sawant, BEST spokesperson. “As and when this fare hike gets approved, it will help us in generating additional revenue. We will be able to add more buses, which will help reduce the wait time at bus stops, which at present is 30 to 40 minutes.”

Rishi Aggarwal, public policy and transport expert, said, “This is a welcome step. The fare hike will allow BEST to offer better services to citizens. A hike in bus fares was needed.” Yash A, an expert on BEST, said: “The BEST should hike the fare in phases so as not to burden people.”

BEST has been increasingly financially beleaguered over the years, with its losses over the last two years mounting from ₹6,400 crore to ₹9,200 crore. In its annual budget for FY 2025-26 to its parent organisation, the BMC, it declared a total cumulative liability of over ₹9,286 crore for both its transport and electricity supply divisions. To make matters worse, it was allocated only ₹1,000 crore in this year’s BMC budget, a mere 1.34% of the total outlay of ₹ 74,427.41 crore.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray blamed the BJP-led state government for BEST’s plan to hike fares. “This is just another way for the BJP to choke Mumbai further and squeeze more money from Mumbaikars’ pockets,” he said. “The only way to revive BEST is to infuse government money into it and increase the fleet size to 10,000 electric buses across Mumbai.”

Aaditya suggested that mini, medium, long and double-decker buses with flat fares be operated with the next step being hydrogen-based buses. “Killing BEST also helps the BJP government’s contractor friends to run expensive private buses,” he said. We will oppose the proposed bus fare hike. Public transport has to be affordable.”