Bharat Nagar residents stave off demolition drive for redevelopment with SC order 

MUMBAI: Hundreds of residents of the shanties of Bharat Nagar in Bandra Kurla Complex took to the streets on Thursday morning, protesting as government authorities arrived with equipment to demolish the slum. After the demolition of one commercial structure, the action had to be halted, as the Supreme Court stayed the demolition following an urgent hearing. HT has a copy of the SC order. Mumbai, India. Jan 09, 2025: Workers removed household items from the Bharat Nagar slum as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) conducted a demolition drive. Hundreds of residents from the slum in Bandra Kurla Complex took to the streets on Thursday morning to protest against the SRA's actions. Mumbai, India. Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The uproar follows a controversial development two days ago when Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain minister Baba Siddique, expressed disbelief at a Mumbai police chargesheet that omitted mention of the Bharat Nagar redevelopment project. Zeeshan has alleged that the project led to his father’s death.

On Tuesday afternoon, notices informing of the impending demolition were served by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to 178 families in one of the sections of Bharat Nagar with a deadline of Thursday to vacate the premises. The revamp plan involves 913 residential and commercial structures.

The redevelopment of Bharat Nagar has been a contentious issue for nearly two decades. In the latest attempt, Budhpur Buildcon, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, has taken up the project.

Locals have consistently demanded that the area not be classified as a slum. Instead, they want their rights and status recognised under Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) regulations.

“In 1976, we were rehabilitated by MHADA from Bandra West to this location,” Hassan Shaikh told Hindustan Times after the demolition paraphernalia was moved out. “We have been paying rent since our parents’ time to MHADA, and this is one of the over 100 MHADA layouts in Mumbai. It certainly cannot be categorised as a slum.”

Residents also claimed that so far, the SRA had not issued a notification, declaring the area as a slum pocket. On the contrary, a government resolution issued in May 2018 had classified the pocket as a MHADA layout, they said.

According to locals, the redevelopment of Bharat Nagar has been in the works since 1996 when Shyamkaran Enterprises first took up the project. It later changed hands, going to HDIL in 2006 with the rise of the Bandra Kurla Complex as a commercial business district. After HDIL’s downfall, Budhpur Buildcon is the third developer.

Residents alleged that in the last 28 years, they had not been informed about the project plans. “Many who agreed to the revamp back then are no more. A fresh consultation needs to be done,” said Rafiq Sayed, chief promoter of KGN Society in Bharat Nagar.

Several residents also stated that the matter was under consideration in the Bombay high court and argued that no demolition should proceed until the court delivered its judgment. The petition pertains to residents asking to get their locality revamped through MHADA-related regulations. The court has listed the matter for hearing on January 17.

“Today, we moved the Supreme Court, filing a Special Leave Petition against the demolition drive, highlighting how the SRA is violating the Bombay high court’s order to maintain status quo,” said advocate Tariq Khan, a Bharat Nagar resident. “We are thankful to the apex court for giving us an urgent hearing and passing an order to stop the demolition.”

Hasan Shaikh added that the residents were pressured by the SRA official who arrived with the demolition team to sign on a blank paper as consent for the redevelopment. When we presented our side, saying there was no agreement in place, they were left speechless,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has temporarily halted the demolition but the project remains mired in controversy. Many locals fear displacement, and the lack of clarity on rehabilitation plans continues to fuel resistance.

As the news spread about the demolition team’s visit with heavy police presence, political representatives too came to the spot. Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai said: “We will not oppose demolition for development work but residents should first get information about where they will be settled. There should be an agreement with the residents. The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the demolition, and the administration should respect that. I have no problem if anyone leaves the place suo motu, but the administration should not forcefully demolish their homes.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray said that just as they had got the demolition stopped in Bharat Nagar, they would in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project too. “Adani (Group) cannot behave in a high-handed manner,” he said. “We saw today that SRA officials were working on behalf of Adani (Group). No agreements have been signed with the locals, and they wanted to demolish homes. We aren’t opposed to development and redevelopment, but the way it is being done is wrong.”

“Demolition of the existing structures is essential as rehabilitation buildings will come up where the current structures exist. SRA is not working on behalf of any developers as claimed. Today it was brought to our notice that the developer has not entered into an agreement with individual owners and we will proceed wherever due process has been followed,” said an SRA official.

Budhpur Buildcon did not respond to Hindustan Times’ questions on Thursday’s demolition drive and residents’ allegations on the lack of transparency and development agreements.