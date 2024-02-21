Bhayander-Vasai RoRo launched; distance cut short to 20 minutes

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) local MP Rajan Vichare, on Tuesday, formally launched the RoRo services between Bhayander and Vasai, reducing the commuting distance of 32 km by road from 90 minutes to about 20 minutes. The vessel can take passenger loads up to 250 tonnes and can accommodate 100 passengers and 33 four-wheelers at a time.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MBB) has given the contract to Suvarnadurg Shipping and Marine Services Pvt Ltd. to operate the RoRo services on a pilot basis for three months.

Vichare, who has been following up on the construction of the jetties for the inland waterways project, said when Nitin Gadkari was handling the central portfolio for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, approval was given to the construction of 12 jetties initially across five municipal corporations in MMR to develop inland water transport.

“In the first phase, Bhayander to Vasai water transport was approved. The construction of both the jetties faced some hurdles. The CRZ permission was denied to Vasai Jetty, and the site had to be changed. An old railway bridge near the Bhayander jetty had to be demolished, and a pipeline using the railway line had to be shifted with the help of the BMC,” Vichare said.

This will be the second RoRo service in MMR after the first service from Ferry Wharf to Mandwa Jetty in Raigad district.

From Wednesday, the service will make 16 trips between Bhayander and Vasai, a distance of 1.89 nautical miles, with the first service departing from Vasai at 6.45 am and the last leaving Bhayander at 7.30 pm every day. The fares for the service have been fixed at ₹30 for adult passengers; ₹15 for children; ₹60 for two-wheelers; and ₹180 for cars.