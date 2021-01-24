Bhiwandi man critical after he gets shot at over parking
Bhiwandi taluka police on Saturday booked a man for firing at a 34-year-old man after the victim refused to give him space for parking his bike.
The victim has suffered three bullet injuries and is in critical condition.
The incident occurred at 6pm when the accused and the victim had an altercation over taking reverse turns. The accused then fired three shots at the victim, Prafull Tangadi.
Senior inspector, Ram Balsingh said, “We are verifying all the facts given by the victim’s friends and family. Tangadi suffered three bullets, one at chest, stomach and leg. He is admitted to the private hospital for treatment. We are in a process to register a case.”
