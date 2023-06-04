Nayab tahsildar held taking bribe in Bhiwandi

BHIWANDI: A 52-year-old nayab tahsildar from Bhiwandi was caught red-handed by Thane Anti-corruption Bureau while taking a bribe from a Bhiwandi-based lawyer, said an ACB recently. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Sindhu Umesh Khade, 52.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a lawer. The lawyer claimed that his client had an objection with regard to a mutation entry and the case was pending before the accused nayab tahsildar. The accused demanded ₹1.5 lakh from the lawyer for giving the final report.

Following this, a lawyer approached Thane Anti-corruption Bureau to lodge a case on May 29.

“We formed a team after receiving the complaint and laid a trap at the Tahsildar office in Bhiwandi on Thursday afternoon. The first installment was fixed at ₹50000. The nayab tahsildar was caught red-handed while taking ₹50000 from a lawyer,” an ACB official said.

A case was registered with the Shantinagar police station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.