Bhiwandi police look for man for allegedly murdering 53-year-old

The police are in search of a man for allegedly murdering 53-year-old, who used to work in a dyeing company, which was closed during the lockdown due to losses, in Bhiwandi; on November 4 night, he told his wife that he was going to sleep in the company and would come back home the next day
Bhiwandi police are on the lookout for an unidentified person for allegedly murdering a 53-year-old on Thursday night. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

An unidentified person is on the run after allegedly murdering a 53-year-old by hitting his head with a heavy object in Bhiwandi city on Thursday night. The Bhiwandi city police have formed three teams in search of the accused.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Singh, used to work in a dyeing company, which was closed during the lockdown due to losses, in Bhiwandi. He joined another company but used to visit his earlier company often. On November 4 night, he told his wife that he was going to sleep in the company itself and would come back home the next day.

An officer from Bhiwandi city police said, “The man didn’t return home on Friday and was not even picking up calls. The wife got scared and asked her brother, who stays near the company, to visit the place. After the brother went to the factory late in the evening, he found Singh lying in a pool of blood. His head was damaged with some heavy object. We immediately reached the spot and started investigations. The family has revealed the names of doubtful persons but we are yet to get any lead in the case.”

Senior police inspector C Kakade said, “We have checked CCTV footage but nothing has been found relating to the accused so far. The accused attacked the deceased and fled the spot.”

Saturday, November 06, 2021
