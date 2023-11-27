Bhujbal demands scrapping of Shinde committee and stay on Kunbi certificates

MUMBAI: Days after he attacked Manoj Jarange-Patil and justified the September 1 police action against the Maratha reservation activist’s supporters, prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday demanded a stay on all Kunbi certificates being issued to Marathas. He also demanded the scrapping of the Justice Shinde committee, appointed to facilitate these certificates which will enable Marathas to partake of the OBC reservation quota. Pune, India - Dec. 12, 2018: Chhagan Bhujbal (R) and Upendra Kushwaha (L) arrive at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir in Pune, India, on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The aggressive stand by Bhujbal, who is a minister in the Shinde cabinet, has raised eyebrows in political circles since both his demands are against the decision taken by his own government. They are also likely to lead to a direct confrontation between the Maratha and OBC communities.

Bhujbal has long been at loggerheads with Jarange-Patil in the quota battle between Marathas and OBCs, and has stated that he is even ready to resign from the state cabinet, if need be, to safeguard the interests of OBCs. In the first week of November, after his visit to Beed where OBC leaders were attacked, he proclaimed that OBC reservation was in danger, as the government was mollycoddling Jarange-Patil. “So much terror has been created that nobody is willing to speak up,” he said. More recently, in the first OBC rally on November 17 in Ambad in Jalna, Bhujbal had justified the September 1 police action against Maratha protesters.

“Scrap the Shinde committee immediately, as it is inflating the numbers of documents (to issue Kunbi certificates),” Bhujbal said in the rally on Sunday. “Impose a stay on all Kunbi certificates issued by the administration. This will not be allowed.” This was the second rally by OBC outfits, believed to have been held to counter Jarange-Patil’s rallies.

While addressing a gathering at Ramleela Maidan in Hingoli, where OBCs were gathered in large numbers, Bhujbal also demanded that the State Backward Classes Commission conduct a comparative study of all communities before submitting empirical data to prove the backwardness of the Marathas. “Let the government conduct a caste-based survey since leaders of all parties are demanding it,” he said. “If Bihar can do it, why not Maharashtra? We are ready to face the outcome. We have to be prepared for a long fight.” The rally was attended by ex-BJP minister and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar and Ramdas Tadas, the BJP MP from Wardha, among others.

To buttress his point that past commissions had not classified Marathas as backward, Bhujbal read out statistics from the M G Gaikwad Commission report presented to the Supreme Court, which in May 2021 quashed the Maratha reservation. The report states that the representation of the Maratha community in government jobs is as follows: 33.5 percent in A grade jobs, 29 percent and 37 percent in B and C category jobs and 36 percent in D category posts.

Referring to Maratha activists ‘banning’ politicians from entering villages, the OBC leader said such people could be imprisoned for a month under the IPC. “Will the state government and police act against them or not?” he asked. “Will the Constitution, which allows every person the right to go anywhere, be followed or not? Remove all such ‘ban’ boards and send the perpetrators to jail.”

OBC leaders from other political parties and outfits, who also demanded the scrapping of the GR issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas, asked for action against those trying to “steal our rights”. They also asked Bhujbal to bring all OBC outfits together under a new political party to get them what they deserved.

“In Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh formed the Samajwadi Party and it was only after this that his son Akhilesh could become the CM,” said Jankar. “Mayawati could reach the top only after Kanshi Ram formed the Bahujan Samaj Party. And who is running Maharashtra? Bhujbal saheb should become commander now.”

Jarange-Patil, on his part, accused Bhujbal of deliberately creating a rift. “He is looking to create fissures between the two communities, disturb social harmony and reap the political benefits,” he said. “All this is because he has anger against one community—the Marathas.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a bid to calm the troubled waters, requested all leaders to present their side but to avoid making allegations against others. “All communities are important and have contributed to the development of Maharashtra,” he said. “It is not good if two communities fight each other. We are making every attempt to ensure that the social fabric of the state is not disturbed.”