MUMBAI: A sulking Chhagan Bhujbal took a swipe at his party boss Ajit Pawar, saying that voters are indeed the boss of Pawar. Furious at being denied a ministerial berth in the Mahayuti alliance government, the outspoken senior NCP leader lashed out, saying that deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar should never have lost his temper while addressing his constituents at an event in Baramati on Sunday. “You voted for me, that does not mean you have become my boss. Have you made me a farm labourer now?” Pawar had said on receiving a flood of letters on various issues from those present. Bhujbal lashes out at Pawar over remarks in Pune

Bhujbal on Monday remarked, “He (Pawar) should not have said this. Voters are not only the boss of the minister but also of this state and the country. Babasaheb Ambedkar has made voters the owners of this country.”

This is the second time in a fortnight that Bhujbal has slammed his party chief. On December 17, he had publicly claimed that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was keen on inducting him into the council of ministers but Pawar had shot it down.

Bhujbal also voiced his support for his party colleague and controversial minister Dhananjay Munde, saying there is no reason for Munde to step down at this stage of the investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder. His comments come amid buzz that Bhujbal may be inducted into the cabinet if Munde is told to resign.

Flatly denying this, Bhujbal said, “CM Fadnavis has said they are investigating the role of everyone, right from top to bottom, and all those involved will face action. Before that, why are you asking for Munde’s resignation? If you (opposition leaders) have any information submit it to the police for investigation.”