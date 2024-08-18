Bike rider dodges cops, enters Bandra-Worli Sea Link for joyride

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for two persons who entered the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on a two-wheeler by giving three police constables the slip on Saturday evening. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy vehicles (except buses), and autorickshaws are prohibited from entering the sea link. HT Image

Police constable Eknath Vanjare, who was posted at the Worli end of the sea link at around 6.45 pm noticed that a two-wheeler was trying to enter the bridge. Senior police inspector Sanjay Mhatre from the Bandra police station said that Vanjare immediately tried to intercept the two men on the bike, who were wearing helmets; instead of stopping and turning back, they drove past him.

Vanjare then alerted his colleagues who were in a patrol van. The officers got out of the van and blocked the way of the two-wheeler; however, the rider dodged them and sped away towards Bandra. Vanjare called up the police but by the time constables reached the toll booths, the biker ran away.

“We have registered an FIR against an unidentified biker for rash, dangerous and negligent driving as the constable could not give us a description of the rider as the person was wearing a helmet,” said Mhatre.

“Although it appears to be a mischief, we are taking this seriously as it could have gone wrong,” added Mhatre. The police are scanning through the CCTVs of the sea link and Bandra end of the route to find out which way the motorcyclist fled, “We will arrest the rider once we are able to identify him,” said Mhatre. This is the second such incident. Police had lodged a case against a 26-year-old architect after she allegedly abused, threatened and pushed a traffic official while driving her motorbike on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on September 25, 2023.