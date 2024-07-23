Bike-borne men assaulted with iron rods for telling off aimless walker to be careful on busy street

MUMBAI: Two bike-borne men in their early 30s were attacked with iron rods by four unidentified persons at Sewri-Chembur road on Saturday after they had an argument with one of them over crossing the street carefully. HT Image

Both men suffered fractures and deep bodily injuries and are currently being treated.

According to Wadala Truck Terminus police, one of the victims, Tayyab Ali Mohammad Iliyaz Khan, 33, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East, is a gym owner. At the time of the incident, Tayyab was headed towards his gym at Shastri Nagar, located in Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar area.

“When Tayyab and his friend Mohammad Alam Mohammad Ilyas Ansari, 33, reached Anik Bus depot, a person suddenly came in front of their two-wheeler and Tayyab had to suddenly apply the brakes. Both Tayyab and Mohammad called out the man for walking aimlessly on the busy street, which could have been fatal. After a heated exchange with the man, the two then left for their destination,” said an official.

At about 11.45 pm, after finishing work at the gym, Tayyab and Mohammad were ready to head home. “While returning home, the duo were crossing Anik bus depot and were riding the bike slowly due to potholes. In the blink of a second, four men armed with iron rods came out of nowhere and started beating them up. As a result of an assault, Tayyab and Mohammad fell off their bike,” added the officer. “The accused persons then attacked them with a knife,” the officer said.

The police said the victim realised that one of the persons attacking was the one with whom they had an argument a few hours earlier. Tayyab ran towards his gym and called the police control room for help. When he saw the police jeep, he sat in it and went towards the spot where the incident occurred. But the four had fled by then, according to an officer.

“We learnt Alam has suffered a fracture on his right leg and other injuries on his left leg and left hand as though Tayyab managed to flee when the accused attacked him,” said the police officer. He was earlier taken to Sion hospital and then to Lifeline multi-speciality hospital in Govandi and admitted to the hospital. Tayyab suffered minor injuries.

“We have booked the accused under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act,” said the police officer. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused men.