Biker arrested for killing 67-year-old in hit-and-run on WEH

MUMBAI: The Kasturba Marg police identified and arrested the biker who was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night on the Western Express Highway, that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man, identified as Naseem Mithani. Mithani was riding pillion on a scooter being driven by his 24-year-old son Yash when the bike coming from the wrong direction hit them and sped away.

Yash told the police that around 11.15pm, when they were driving on the south-bound lane of the Western Express Highway, a two-wheeler came speeding from the wrong direction and hit their bike near Ambrosia throwing them off the two-wheeler. Due to the impact, Mithani suffered multiple injuries and lost consciousness.

Yash, who was also injured, rushed his father to the Shatabdi Hospital with the help of passersby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Yash, the Kasturba Marg police registered a case, and after scanning the CCTV footage of the area, identified the registration number of the vehicle that had hit the victims’ two-wheeler. In further investigation, police identified the accused rider as Aniket Jadhav (24) from Borivali and arrested him on charges of negligence, speeding, wrong side driving and rash driving, under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. He was produced before the Borivali court which remanded him to judicial custody.