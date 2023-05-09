MUMBAI: A 28-year-old biker was killed after he crashed his two-wheeler into a road sweeping machine on Sion flyover in the early hours of Monday. Biker dies after crashing into road sweeping vehicle

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Worlikar, a gym trainer. He stayed with his parents, sister and grandmother in Worli Gaon.

The incident happened around 1:30am when the biker was returning to his home in Worli after attending post-wedding rituals at his maternal uncle’s home.

The biker’s father, Hemant Kumar, who works in railway as section engineer in Lower Parel, received a call that his son was involved in an accident and he was admitted to Sion hospital.

“I rushed to the hospital where I learnt that Ajinkya was returning home around 1:30 on his motorcycle. The road sweeping machine was cleaning the road. It appears that due to the dust, he could not see clearly and collided with the sweeping machine,” Kumar said.

“Based on the father’s statement, we have registered an FIR against the sweeping vehicle driver Santosh Jaiswal under section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and under other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and he was arrested,” a police officer said.