Biometric survey for SRA scheme in Navi Mumbai slums to begin on Monday

NAVI MUMBAI: The biometric survey of slums in Navi Mumbai for the purpose of implementation of the SRA scheme for rehabilitation of slum dwellers will restart from Monday. The announcement was made on Saturday by SRA officials and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske following an indefinite protest fast launched by Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief Vijay Chougule three days earlier to demand the survey. Around 50,000 slum dwellers are expected to benefit by getting proper houses under the scheme. Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 1, 2024:Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Chougule sat on hunger strike for slum redevelopment at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The survey by MMR SRA officials had first begun in September last year following the instructions of industries minister Uday Samant who had earlier given in-principle approval for the implementation of SRA in Navi Mumbai.

The survey began in the Chinchpada area of Airoli which is a stronghold of Chougule. It was however stopped abruptly following opposition by some sections. Chougule has alleged that the opposition was backed by Airoli BJP MLA and former minister Ganesh Naik.

Chougule sat on an indefinite fast on August 1 demanding the survey. His health was reported to be deteriorating and he had to be put on saline on Saturday. Shops downed shutters in Airoli and nearby areas with the Shiv Sena claiming that the bandh was spontaneous in support of Chougule’s demand.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske arrived in the afternoon along with SRA officials. He got Chougule to speak to chief minister Eknath Shinde and also the officials for a resolution of the demand. He then, along with SRA officials, announced that the survey would begin on Monday and requested Chougule to end his fast, which he did.

Said Mhaske, “Chougule was adamant on his demand despite serious health issues. The Shiv Sena has always fought for the poor and he was doing just that for the people residing in slum areas with whom he has always been. He was ready to die for them.”

Stated Mhaske, “CM Shinde sent me here to assure that he stands with Chougule’s demand. Discussions have been held with the concerned officials in the government on the issue and it has been decided that the survey will begin from Monday. We hence requested Chougule to end the fast and ready himself to ensure the process is successfully implemented.”

On allegations by Chougule against Naik, he said, “I appeal to all to not bring politics in this. This is not the time to take credit. Along with CM Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar too have been consulted and are for this survey.”

Stated Chougule, “I thank the CM for the intervention and support extended by him along with that of the deputy CMs and of course Naresh Mhaske. This is the happiest day of my life. The slum colonies located from Digha to Nerul Shivaji Nagar area that fall under MIDC jurisdiction will all benefit from the scheme.”

He added, “We want good houses for them and are not concerned about the FSI which may be on par with what is being given in the nodes.”

Dismissing the allegations made by Chougule against Naik, BJP Navi Mumbai chief Sandeep Naik said, “The survey had been opposed by some sections. The allegations being made against Ganesh Naik are politically motivated by people out to score brownie points. It helps them get coverage when they take his name. The people however know the truth and the agenda behind such allegations.”

He stated, “We want all slum dwellers till 2024 to be rehabilitated and not just those up to the cut-off dates mentioned in the scheme. Where will the others go? All stakeholders should be taken into confidence for the implementation of the scheme so that the poor actually benefit.”

The survey

According to an official, “The survey will account for the hutments of slum dwellers existing from pre-January 2000, which have been given protection under the law and will get free homes. It will also cover hutments of up to January 1, 2011, which will be eligible for homes on payment.”

Giving details of the survey, he said, “The surveyors will go door to door numbering the houses, following which their areas will be measured. We will take fingerprints and photographs of those residing in those houses through the biometric system. A photograph of the entire family standing in front of their houses will also be taken along with videography of the location of the house. We will also be collecting proof of stay in the present house of the slum dwellers.”