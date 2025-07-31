Bizman arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old businessman from Byculla was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times since February. The accused and the minor were residents of the same building and the accused first approached her to be friends, said a police officer. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the accused used to take her out to various places in the city, after which he allegedly used to sexually assault her in his car in the building’s parking lot and also in her flat when she was alone. “On Tuesday evening, the girl’s family caught the businessman sexually assaulting the girl in their flat and registered a complaint against him,” the officer said. There were behavioural changes in the girl since she started meeting the accused and she was always disturbed, the family told the police.

A case has been registered against the businessman under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 4(1) (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harrasment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.