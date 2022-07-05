BJP could sense growing discontent among Sena MLAs: Fadnavis
NAGPUR The newly-inducted deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as the ‘number two’ to honour the wishes of his party (Bharatiya Janata Party).
In his first visit to Nagpur since taking up the charge of deputy minister, Fadnavis received a warm welcome at the airport and in a show of strength, carried out a massive road show till his home.
Addressing reporters, he said that as a committed party man, he is simply following the party’s commands. “Even if they asked me to go home, I would have gone home,” he stated.
Fadnavis claimed that it was BJP national chief JP Nadda who first tried to convince him to join the ministry. This was followed by the union home minister Amit Shah. Finally, when prime minister Narendra Modi himself called him, as a “party loyalist, I accepted the offer.”
Claiming the developmental activities in the state had come to a standstill due to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he said that with Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, the state will see new heights of prosperity.
“For the last three to four months, we (BJP) could sense the growing discontent among the Shiv Sena legislators. They were reeling under a lack of leadership. So, we waited for the opportunity and then made our masterstroke,” he revealed.
He also revealed that the entire operation was supported and had approval of top central party leadership like the Shah and Nadda with the consent of the prime minister.
Fadnavis’ visit came a day after the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance won the vote of trust in the state Assembly. The new Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as the chief minister of the state and the leader of the Sena.
E-challan machine helps cops trace woman’s bag with gold and cash worth ₹5L
Mumbai: The city traffic police's e-challan machine helped a 61-year-old woman find cash, and gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, which sChowdhari, who runs a food stallforgot in an auto-rickshaw, after completing her ride on Monday. The woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhari, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Chembur has a habit of carrying her life savings along. However, it was for the first time, she said, that she forgot her valuables. She then approached the RCF police.
ACB finds cash of ₹17.64L in BMC engineer’s drawer
Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes of ₹1.90 lakh from the owner of an automobile spare parts shop. The arrested accused, assistant engineer Amol Thavil, 39, and deputy engineer Dattatray Mane, 36, are attached to BMC's D-Ward office in Nana Chowk. Upon conducting the search, ACB officials found ₹17.64 lakh in cash in TThaviloffice table drawer.
‘Will move court if need be': Kejriwal targets BJP over Delhi civic body polls
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday threatened to move the courts if the central government - led by the Bharatiya Janata Party - did not allow civic body elections in the national capital soon. Kejriwal declared the BJP to be 'terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party' and claimed '(that is why they) don't want to hold the election'. He was speaking outside the Delhi assembly on the second day of the monsoon session.
Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. The decision is getting a mixed response from the restaurateurs. While some are feeling anxious as they think this isn't in the welfare of their staff, others say the decision was much needed! Customers feel that they can now decide how much to tip based on their experience and the service.
Haryana artists carving their way to the top
The grounds of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam's Power Training Institute in Madanpur, Panchkula have transformed into an art studio as sculptors, as part of the HVPNL's national sculpture camp, are chiselling blocks of black marble and transforming them into works of art. The eight-member team, led by art and cultural officer (sculpture) of the Haryana art and cultural affairs department, Hirday Kaushal, includes seven women. Procuring a 40-tonne stone took months.
