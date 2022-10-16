BJP divided over withdrawal of candidate from Andheri East by-poll

The ‘high profile’ Andheri East by-poll may see an unexpected turn in the days to come especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray shot off a letter and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar made an appeal asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to withdraw its candidate from the by-poll.

The BJP, which is divided over the decision, may consider the withdrawal of its candidate Murji Patel to make way for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rutuja Latke get elected to the legislative assembly unopposed.

In his letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, MNS chief said this would be a tribute to late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, whose demise in May led to the by-poll.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, said they would “seriously consider” Thackeray’s letter and added that he would consult the party leadership and CM Eknath Shinde’s ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ before taking any decision.

“I am not the only one taking decisions. For this letter to be considered, I will have to discuss it with my colleagues and also the party higher ups since we have already announced a candidate (Murji Patel),” he said. Fadnavis further noted, “We have taken such a position (of withdrawing the BJP candidate) earlier as well.”

As for Shinde’s camp, late on Sunday, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik wrote to chief minister seeking that the by-election take place unopposed.

Thackeray also pointed out that this will be in line with the rich culture of Maharashtra. The letter incidentally came a day after Thackeray met the CM at latter’s official residence and hours after Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar met the MNS chief at his Dadar residence seeking support.

In his letter, Thackeray said he was witness to the political trajectory of late Ramesh Latke describing him as a “good worker.” “His wife becoming an MLA after his demise will ensure that Ramesh’s soul gets peace,” he stressed.

NCP chief Pawar too said that unopposed elections will help in sending out a positive message. “I would appeal to the BJP, other parties and independents to withdraw their nomination from the fray. In the past too, parties had taken such stand to amicably elect a person from the family of a deceased MLA or MP after his or her death. NCP took such stand after the demise of former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Gopinath Munde,” he said.

Shiv Sena leaders claimed that Raj Thackeray’s overtures may have been at the behest of the BJP, which was wary of a setback in the by-elections and the possible impact it will have in the forthcoming BMC elections. The BJP would want to keep the powder dry for the larger battle ahead.

Local leaders and the cadre were insistent on a contest due on 3 November, a senior Sena leader said. The outcome of this election may also lead to the MVA deciding to contest the BMC polls together.

BJP leaders are divided over the withdrawal of their candidate. “Leaders in the government are ready to withdraw the candidate as they think the defeat could send a wrong message and also dent the image of the government. However, some leaders are of the opinion that the election will help them charge the cadre ahead of BMC elections. Mumbai unit leaders see it as an opportunity to strengthen the party in at least four civic wards in Andheri ahead of the civic by-polls.

Another BJP leader said that by putting a spanner in the wheel, Raj Thackeray has projected his nuisance value. “After the split in Shiv Sena and Shinde camp joining hands with the BJP, shoulder rubbing between them and MNS has reduced. BJP is no more dependent solely on MNS to cut Uddhav Thackeray to size. They would not even like to take MNS on board for civic polls openly. This has resulted in Raj writing a letter and taking a stand against the BJP in the by-poll,” he added.

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande claimed that the Shiv Sena was wrongly trying to claim that it had sympathy and dared the Sena “to show its work and seek votes in the by-polls.”

“Why should anyone sympathise with you? That is the question before the Marathi manoos,” he claimed, while attacking the Shiv Sena for the poor state of civic infrastructure in Mumbai. Deshpande also lashed out at the Shiv Sena for misusing the cause of Marathi for selfish ends.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray commended and thanked Pawar for displaying the “(rich) cultural heritage of Maharashtra” through his call for a no-contest. Thackeray referred to how the Sena had taken similar positions in previous by-polls on seats vacated due to the demise of the incumbent elected representative.