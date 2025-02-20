‘BJP has damaged the state’s social fabric for political gains. We will counter that’

MUMBAI: After being named the Maharashtra Congress president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, 57, spoke to Shailesh Gaikwad, about the party’s roadmap, “even as the BJP plays divide and rule”. He underscored that BJP is not as strong on ground as it projects itself to be, and hence makes a habit of splitting up parties. While the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will remain a strong Opposition, he said, his mandate is to rebuild and strengthen the Congress in state. Mumbai, India – 19, Feb 2025: Maharashtra Pradesh president of Congress leader Shri Harshvardhan Sakpal, at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

You are taking over at a time when the party has suffered its worst ever defeat in assembly elections, your cadre is demoralised and the BJP is dominating the political landscape. How will you revive the party in Maharashtra?

The number of elected MPs and MLAs a party has is important but not the sole yardstick to weigh its performance. Beyond elections, there is a battle of ideologies between us and them. Ours is the idea of India. We are facing a group that does not believe in the Constitution. Consider the Centre’s decision on picking the new Election Commissioner or the controversy in Beed after sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder. There was no morality. We need to counter that by preparing an action plan.

How will Congress counter BJP’s dominance in the state?

BJP is not as strong as is being projected. They however know the tide can turn against them any time. That’s why they keep splitting up opposition parties. People with their ideology cannot get elected in large numbers, so they pick those from other parties. Despite having 132 MLAs, Devendra Fadnavis is not powerful. He has to share power with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Your party is in crisis – it has no connect with the middle class and the urban voter.

That perception has been created. The question is how people are being treated – as mere voters and not citizens (who have stakes in the government). It is a crisis in the 78th year of our Independence.

So, will Congress be more active on ground?

We have to change our approach on how we respond to crises. BJP did not respond to the farmers’ agitation in the Capital. The Mahayuti also ignored the protests that followed the murder of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

BJP’s strategy is not to encourage any agitations or respond to them. We will have to decide how to counter that by taking issues to people.

Although you are part of the Opposition coalition with NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), your alliance partners are hobnobbing with people in power. Does the Congress wish to be in alliance with them or aim to occupy the entire Opposition space?

My job is to expand my party in the state. Coalitions are inevitable in the current state of politics. There is no question of discussing alliances now since no election is planned anytime soon. I have doubts if the government will hold the local body polls at all.

What is your stand on Congress continuing with the MVA?

Just as the MVA is part of the INDIA coalition nationally, it will continue in the state.

What issues will Congress focus on?

The farmers’ crisis is one – those who grew toor (pigeon pea) are not getting a good price as the Centre has allowed imports from Australia. Soybean and paddy farmers are helpless due to fallen prices. Nothing is being done to tackle unemployment either.

Another major concern is the divide among people of Maharashtra, especially given the unprecedented importance of caste in various parts of the state. Religious polarisation is another concern. BJP has damaged Maharashtra’s social fabric for its political benefit, by using the divide and rule tactic of the British.

We will bring back harmony in the state.