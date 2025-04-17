BJP inducts key PWP leaders before local body elections

MUMBAI: With one eye on the upcoming local body polls, the BJP is going all out to expand its base in Mumbai and cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by pilfering from other parties. After paving the way in Vasai-Virar, the party has inducted key Peasants And Workers Party (PWP) leaders in Raigad in the hope of a fortified political impact in this region as well. Back in Mumbai, it has decided to go aggressive on the ground and induct youngsters at the organisational level. In the presence of BJP working president Ravindra Chavan (with mic), Subhash Patil (blue shirt) and other key PWP leaders joined the BJP.

Subhash alias Pandit Patil, and Aswad Patil, brother and nephew of PWP leader Jayant Patil, joined the BJP on Wednesday along other district-level leaders, including six former district council chiefs, seven council members and two district bank directors. This is being seen as the BJP’s move to gain politically in Raigad where the party has poor representation in local bodies - of the seven MLAs in the district, three are from BJP. Subhash is a former MLA while Aswad is a former district council president.

“This is a major setback for the PWP and could prove to be the beginning of its downslide, as Subhash Patil is as powerful—politically and otherwise—as Jayant Patil,” said a PWP leader requesting anonymity. “The two brothers fell apart on the issue of candidature in the assembly polls, as Jayant Patil chose his daughter-in-law Chitralekha as the Alibag candidate despite opposition from the party. Another key PWP leader, Ramsheth Thakur, has already joined the BJP while Vivekanand Patil has been arrested in a money-laundering case.”

The PWP leader added that Jayant Patil was unable to retain his seat in the election held in July 2024, which he had represented for years, in the legislative council. “The party will also not be able to retain the Alibag Nagar Panchayat which it has ruled for decades,” he said. “The PWP downfall will surely prove beneficial to the BJP, though it will also lead to a tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena at the local level.”

BJP party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Although we are not that weak in Raigad, the induction of PWP leaders will help us strengthen our base in the district, especially during the forthcoming local body polls.”

‘Operation PWP’ is the BJP’s second move after it made systematic inroads into Vasai and Virar. The party’s growth in the two Mumbai suburbs has come by decimating another local party, the Bahujan Vikas Party (BVA) led by former MLA Hitendra Thakur. “The BVA had three MLAs in the outgoing assembly but could not win a single seat,” said a Shiv Sena leader from Vasai. “It ruled the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation for over 30 years but is unlikely to retain it this time. The ruling alliance has systematically destroyed the BVA.”

Apart from its expansion in other parts of MMR, the BJP has decided to aggressively widen its base in Mumbai by passing the baton to a relatively younger lot. It has decided to appoint a taluka president below 45 years and restrict the age of district presidents to no more than 55. The number of taluka presidents is also being increased.

“Taluka presidents will go up from the present 36—one per assembly constituency—to 108, giving us roughly three organisational office-bearers per segment,” said Upadhye. “This will help us in aggressive outreach in the BMC elections. Fresh blood is being given opportunities so that the growth of the party in Mumbai is certain.”

Another BJP leader said that the party aimed to win maximum corporations in MMR. “With our outstanding performance in the assembly elections, more workers and leaders from other parties are joining us, and in this scenario, keeping them engaged by handing out responsibilities is a major task,” he said. “The appointment of more office-bearers is a step taken in that direction.”