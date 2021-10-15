BJP leader Somaiya meets Karmuse in Thane a day after Awhad was arrested and released on bail

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Anand Karmuse at his house in Thane on Friday morning following the arrest of Jitendra Awhad in connection with the kidnapping and assault case in 2020.

Somaiya first went to Vartak Nagar police station to meet police officials and requested to take action against Minister Awhad like the way they have taken action against the five accused arrested earlier.

Awhad, Cabinet Minister for Housing, was arrested on Thursday evening by Thane Vartak Nagar police in Anand Karmuse kidnapping and assault case. He was later released on bail. Earlier, five people including three police constables were arrested in the case. On Thursday, he was called by Thane Vartak Nagar police to record his statement. Later he was arrested under section 365, 324, 143, 147, 148, 506.

Somaiya said, “I went to meet Karmuse and supported his fight. The minister was arrested and released immediately as the IPC sections were not so stringent. Why such a different treatment to the minister?”

On Thursday, a senior police officer of Thane police confirmed Awhad’s arrest and Vartak Nagar Police recorded his statement and then he was produced in Thane court. The court released him on bail on the bail bond of ₹10,000 and one surety.

Karmuse, 40, alleged that he was beaten up inside Awhad’s bungalow by 10-15 persons for posting a morphed photograph of the leader on social media for his stand against the call by PM Narendra Modi to have a candlelight vigil on April 5 at 9pm to applaud the efforts of all those involved in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. After Karmuse posted the morphed photograph of Awhad, two people in police uniform came to his house and asked him to accompany them to the police station. Karmuse alleged that instead of police station he was taken to Awhad’s bungalow in Thane, beaten up around 10 to 15 people and was made to apologise for the post.