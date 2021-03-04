BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
- The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the state Assembly here on Thursday against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government alleging irregularities in Covid-19 related purchase by the government.
At present, there are 83,556 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country. As many as 20,43,349 people recovered from the disease while 52,280 died in the state.
The state has seen a surge in Covid-19 in past few weeks.
