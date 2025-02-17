THANE: A video of BJP office-bearer Chintaman Lokhande, a businessman and vice-president of the party’s OBC cell in Kalyan, twirling a revolver during a haldi ceremony has gone viral, sparking concerns over the public display of firearms. Despite possessing a licensed weapon, Lokhande’s actions have drawn widespread criticism online and led the police to book him under the Arms Act. BJP office-bearer booked for dancing with gun at pre-wedding event in Thane district

The video, filmed in the village of Umbarde in Kalyan, shows Lokhande dancing to the song ‘Main Hoon Don’ before suddenly pulling out a revolver and waving it in the air. At one point, he can be seen spinning the firearm around his fingers, much to the shock of onlookers. Following the video’s circulation on social media, Khadakpada police registered a case against Lokhande and his brother.

Senior inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode of the Khadakpada police station confirmed the development, stating, “We have registered a case under the Arms Act against Chintaman Lokhande for the inappropriate public display of a firearm. Even though he holds a valid license, such actions could potentially promote an unsafe environment.”

In recent years, there have been multiple reports of individuals brandishing firearms at weddings, birthdays, and other social gatherings in Thane district. Authorities have also noted instances of sword-dancing and celebratory gunfire, raising alarm over public safety.

Similar cases were reported in 2022 in neighbouring Dombivli and Thane, where individuals were caught firing guns at social events. Though these firearms were legally owned, their misuse led law enforcement to tighten regulations and revoke several gun licenses across the region.

Lokhande has remained unavailable for comment on the matter.