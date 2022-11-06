Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP’s Ashish Shelar accuses Uddhav Thackeray of religious appeasement

mumbai news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:57 PM IST

With BMC polls approaching, the BJP organised a rally at PWD maidan in Bandra- the backyard of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s house – Matoshree

ByYogesh Naik

Mumbai: City BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday accused the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray of starting religious appeasement in Mumbai and said that this was being done to grab power in the city.

“We are confident that neither the Marathi manoos nor Muslims will vote for Uddhavji. You enjoyed control over the BMC for over 25 years. Then why don’t you ask for votes based on the works that you undertook,’’ said Shelar, while launching the ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ campaign of his party at Government Colony in Bandra on Sunday.

With BMC polls approaching, the BJP organised a rally at PWD maidan in Bandra- the backyard of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s house – Matoshree.

Mumbai North West MP Poonam Mahajan and Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani were also present as the city BJP kickstarted the campaign.

Shelar referred to an edition of Sena mouthpiece Saamana dated October 22 and criticised Thackeray for meeting a delegation of Marathi-speaking Muslims.

“In Konkan, the Marathi Muslims are never detached. They live together, they enjoy being together. They participate in each other’s celebrations and sorrows. Then why are you trying to separate them?’’

Shelar alleged that a plan was being made to assess Marathi votes and Muslim votes in Mumbai. Instead of this, the Shiv Sena must talk about the developmental work done by Shiv Sena.

Countering Shiv Sena (UBT) allegation that many industries are going from Maharashtra to Gujarat, MP Poonam Mahajan said that the BJP has given a Marathi person (C R Paatil) as chief of Gujarat BJP. She also expressed confidence that the BJP will have its mayor in the BMC.

