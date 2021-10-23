BJP’s neo-Hindutva is the biggest farce: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, saying the party used and threw Hindutva for political gains and said that it should stop giving free lectures on Hindutva. An editorial in Saamana said that “neo-Hindutva” of BJP was the “biggest farce”.

The Sena mouthpiece further slammed its former ally, stating that the double standard of the BJP is visible as people are attacked over beef in one state, and its sale is allowed in another state.

“Hindutva should not be used and thrown for political gains. Attacking people over beef in one state while allowing the sale of beef in another state shows the BJP’s double standards. The BJP’s neo-Hindutva is the biggest farce we can see,” the editorial said.

In a response to the editorial, the BJP said that the piece showed “poverty of thoughts”, and that they don’t give much importance to it. BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said, “The editorial in Saamana shows their poverty in thought. With Diwali approaching, they are repainting themselves as Sena’s saffron colour has faded.”

The editorial said those who joined the BJP for power are talking about Hindutva and are giving hollow lectures on Shiv Sena that has abandoned Hindutva. “The Hindus are tired of the game of polarising the Hindus for votes, playing the game of dividing the Hindu-Muslims and creating an atmosphere of tension to gain the votes,” it added.

The editorial further said, “Those who say that Shiv Sena abandoned Hindutva, have they forgotten the marriage for power with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir? Instead of advising on what Shiv Sena should do, they should focus on the anger of the Hindus.”