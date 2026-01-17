BJP-Shiv Sena combine secure clear majority in Thane and Kalyan Dombivli

THANE: Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena are heading towards majority in Thane and Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporations. They have secured a thumping majority in Ulhasnagar and almost decimated Shiv Sena (UBT) in the urban parts of Thane district. In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Congress has emerged as the largest party, winning 30 seats, whereas BJP-Shiv Sena combine has secured 34 seats. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has won 12 seats and 14 seats in the powerloom town have gone to others and independents. As anticipated, Shiv Sena has emerged as the largest party in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) by winning 49 seats. (HT)

As anticipated, Shiv Sena has emerged as the largest party in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) by winning 49 seats. The BJP has secured 19 seats, followed by NCP (SP) with 11 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) winning eight seats. For the first time, AIMIM has won five seats in TMC, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has to remain content with only one seat. Congress failed to win a single seat.

The public rally organised and addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Thane, along with an emotional appeal by the Thackeray brothers, failed to translate into electoral success.

The TMC election was considered a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena, as Thane is the home turf of deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde. The primary contest was between the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti and the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance.

In Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, all parties witnessed large-scale defections and several prominent local leaders from opposition parties — especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS — joined the Shiv Sena or the BJP, easing the path for the Mahayuti partners to win the civic body.

The Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 51 seats, while its ally BJP won 41 seats, giving the Mahayuti a clear majority. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured eight seats, Congress and MNS won two seats each, and NCP (SP) managed to win one seat.

Prior to polling, 20 candidates from the Shiv Sena and BJP were elected unopposed, triggering sharp allegations from opposition parties. They claimed rival candidates were forced to withdraw through monetary inducements, political pressure, or intimidation.