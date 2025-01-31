MUMBAI: A blanket ban on construction sites will not improve the air quality index (AQI), said experts in a discussion on Thursday to highlight the critical role of effective Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management in tackling Mumbai’s rising air pollution. ‘Blanket ban on construction sector won’t bring down AQI level’

While the BMC had recently banned construction sites in areas like Borivali East and Byculla, Dr Rakesh Kumar, president of the Society for Indoor Environment, said that if the construction sector was lumped together under one umbrella solely because of poor AQI, the underlying cause and effect was not being truly addressed.

“Construction activity involves a variety of tasks, but only two or three contribute significantly to dust pollution,” he said. “If construction activities are stopped locally, there may be a slight decrease in pollution, but it’s not a substantial solution. The real issue is how construction materials are transported, as this is what causes pollution over a regional area, typically within a 4-5 km radius. This is why a haze can be seen across the entire city.”

Kumar also explained that if construction material storage contained dust, spraying water could help, but it was not effective for cement. “If the materials are mixed, you may need to cover them or apply water,” he said. “This kind of targeted approach is necessary for improving AQI levels. Also, on certain days, AQI levels are low due to favourable wind and sun conditions.” Kumar added that sectors like vehicles, construction, and biomass-burning also needed to be controlled, but were not being managed properly.

Consultant pulmonologist and epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto, referencing a study by the US-based Berkley Earth, spoke about an innovative app. “It provides a simpler understanding for the average person,” he said. “Instead of dealing with AQI numbers, it tells you, for example, that you’ve inhaled the equivalent of 60 cigarettes a month—it’s scientific data, not just jargon. A PM 2.5 level of around 22 is roughly equivalent to smoking one cigarette a day. For Mumbai, where the average AQI hovers around 120, this amounts to roughly six cigarettes daily, and this exposure affects everyone.”

Deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management) Kiran Dighavkar said that C&D waste became a focus in 2016 with the Solid Waste Management Act, and its segregation became mandatory in 2019 after a lot of demolitions were undertaken when the city was showing a vertical growth. While the BMC initially overlooked it, 30% of Deonar’s waste is C&D.

Under the 2025 SWM plan, businesses must now manage their own C&D waste, with the BMC’s role limited to collection. “However, unauthorised contractors often dispose of waste illegally on roads, in mangroves et al due to low collection charges,” he said. “The BMC has two C&D plants but is struggling to meet the growing demand. Currently, we collect only 600 tonnes of C&D waste daily, far from the 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes needed, with sources including renovations, redevelopment, and illegal constructions, especially in slums. To address this, the BMC plans to increase its capacity and improve waste collection infrastructure.”

The session was held by Asar in association with the Mumbai Press Club.