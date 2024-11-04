NAVI MUMBAI: Political splits continue to shake Navi Mumbai, with another major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as Congress city chief Anil Kaushik resigns to join the BJP. The NCP (SP) has also seen a setback, losing senior leader and former corporator Raju (Vikram) Shinde, who likewise defected to the BJP. Notably, these leaders cite fresh reasons to defend their decisions, adding intrigue to the shifting political landscape. Blow to MVA as top Cong and NCP (SP) leaders join BJP in Navi Mumbai

Kaushik, a former deputy mayor of Navi Mumbai along with Raju Shinde met Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday with Navi Mumbai BJP chief Ramchandra Gharat, to join the party. The duo later campaigned for Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre during her visit in Vashi at Mini-Seashore area to meet the morning walkers.

The resignations have come following former MLA and city BJP chief Sandeep Naik joining the NCP (SP) and being nominated as the candidate from Belapur constituency which had led to rebellions in both Mahayuti and MVA.

Interestingly, blaming his local party leaders who opposed Sandeep Naik’s candidature, for his decision, Kaushik said, “During my party meetings for the assembly election, the prominent local leaders stated that they will not work for Sandeep Naik, the MVA candidate and will ensure he loses. They refused to work even for M K Madhavi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in Airoli.”

Stated Kaushik, “Such disloyalty to the party would have defamed me as I am the party president here. I have long complained to the party higher-ups about the wrongdoings of these leaders but little action has been taken. I simply couldn’t continue under the circumstances.”

On the reason for joining BJP he claimed, “I needed a platform to do public work and Devendra Fadnavis is a dynamic leader. I joined this national party to which everyone including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are attracted.”

Responding to Sandeep Naik’s nomination, he said, “I would have preferred that NCP (SP) nominate someone who had been loyal to the party. I had even told Supriya Sule, that if they do not have a suitable candidate, they should leave the seat and I would readily contest, but she did not agree.”

Extending support to Mhatre, he said, “As a loyal party worker, I shall work hard for her and ensure that she wins.”

The Congress leaders meanwhile, burst crackers celebrating Kaushik quitting the party. Said Ravindra Sawant, “Hardly anyone has gone with Kaushik apart from his son and office staff. He has no work to show as president despite the party reposing trust in him. His going will make no difference to the party.”

Said Congress leader Ramakant Mhatre, “Kaushik was confined to his ward in Vashi, where he has repeatedly lost as he did little work for the people. He was hardly seen even in his ward, where people saw him only around election time.”

Speaking on his decision, Raju Shinde, who had not quit NCP for BJP when MLA Ganesh Naik had quit with his supporters, said, “I have always been loyal to Sharad Pawar, whose ideology I believe in. However, with Sandeep Naik returning to the party only for electoral purposes and his father Ganesh Naik still in the BJP, what ideology is being followed? One suddenly claims to be secular and the other continues to be in the same party. The claim of change for development doesn’t make sense as they have been in power for decades, why didn’t they do it then?”

He stated, “This decision is not for self-interest. I had to join BJP as I could not be with the same people we have opposed all along.”

Multi-cornered contests, rebellions in both Navi Mumbai constituencies

Two-time BJP Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre is facing former MLA Sandeep Naik who quit BJP to return to NCP (SP) after being denied a ticket. Sandeep’s return to NCP (SP) triggered rebellions within the party. NCP (SP) leader Mangesh Amale is contesting as an independent. The Shiv Sena faced yet another rebellion after its leader Vijay Nahata had quit the party to contest as independent with former Navi Mumbai deputy mayor Ashok Gawde too filing a nomination to contest as independent.

There is rebellion in Airoli too, with Shiv Sena city chief Vijay Chougule filing his nomination as an independent as the Mahayuti ticket went to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik, his one-time mentor, with whom he has been at loggerheads for years. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader M K Madhavi, the MVA candidate is getting little support from his party and alliance partners. His party Airoli chief Dwarkanath Bhoir has quit the party, while Congress state executive committee member Ramakant Mhatre and his son Aniket, Congress (Youth) State vice president have resigned from their posts.