MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the reservation lottery for the 2025 civic elections. The draw to determine the category-wise reservation of seats will be held on November 11. BMC announces reservation lottery schedule for 2025 civic elections

According to the announcement, the draft list of reserved seats will be published on November 14. Citizens may submit objections and suggestions between November 14 and November 20, up to 3pm. The final notification will be issued after scrutiny of all responses received during this period.

The reservation process will apply to seats earmarked for Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women), Backward Class of Citizens, Backward Class of Citizens (women), and General (women) categories.

The lottery will take place at 11am on November 11 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Ground Floor Hall), near the junction of Roads No. 24 and 32, opposite National College in Bandra West.

Details regarding ward offices and procedures for filing objections or suggestions are available on the BMC website: https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlBMCGE2025.

The announcement represents a key step in the run-up to the 2025 civic elections, following last month’s completion of the ward delimitation process. The final notification on the redrawn boundaries for Mumbai’s 227 municipal wards was issued on October 6, after a period of public consultation and review.

The BMC had invited objections and suggestions on the draft ward map earlier this year, receiving 494 responses, significantly fewer than the nearly 800 received during the 2017 elections. While several citizens requested minor boundary adjustments or raised concerns regarding booth locations and reservations, the total number of wards remains unchanged at 227.

After revisions were incorporated, the ward boundaries were approved by the State Election Commission and the state Urban Development Department, clearing the way for publication of the updated maps.