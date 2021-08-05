Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC conducts special vaccination drive for judges, staff of Bombay high court
While Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had already taken the jab, many other judges of the High Court participated in the drive, in which both first and second doses were administered, an official said. (File photo)
BMC conducts special vaccination drive for judges, staff of Bombay high court

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST

At least 2,200 Bombay High Court judges and staff members took the Covid-19 vaccine jab during a special vaccination drive conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently, a civic official said on Thursday.

The special camp was conducted at the High Court premises on July 30 and 31, by the BMC's A ward, which covers Colaba, Fort, Churchgate and other areas in south Mumbai, the official said.

While Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had already taken the jab, many other judges of the High Court participated in the drive, in which both first and second doses were administered, he said.

The Chief Justice on Thursday presented a letter of commendation and appreciated the efforts of the A ward's medical team for conducting the drive in a well-planned manner, the official added.

