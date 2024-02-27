BMC counters mosquito menace with citizen awareness

Mumbai: With an eye on dengue and malaria prevention, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) pest control officers (PCOs) are raising awareness about mosquito behaviour, breeding grounds and preventive measures through a power point presentation. While the presentation was disseminated among the residents of H west ward in Bandra West at a function in the town hall on February 24, those present urged the civic body to clean and fumigate stormwater drains, which serve as breeding hotspots. HT Image

The presentation distributed at H west ward highlighted important facts about Aedes mosquitoes. It highlighted their daytime biting habit and preference for breeding in stagnant clean water, particularly in artificial containers around homes. It also pointed out that 60% of Aedes mosquito breeding occurs inside homes, and 85% of dengue mosquitoes are found in patients’ homes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dolphy D’Souza, chairman of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, who was present during the interactive session, acknowledged BMC’s focus on dengue and malaria prevention but stressed that the issue of stormwater drains was overlooked. He urged the authorities to prioritise cleaning the storm water drains and open grounds to effectively combat mosquito larvae proliferation.

Theresa Aguiar, also present at the town hall, highlighted residents’ concerns, indicating that stagnant water in open drains, not flowerpots, posed the primary threat. “There are numerous dug-up areas due to utilities or BMC roadworks, fostering mosquito breeding,” she said.

While stormwater drains in the island city are covered double pipe drainage systems, in the suburbs, they are obstructed by heavy cement lids aligned with footpaths, complicating fumigation efforts. Open nallahs also serve as breeding grounds for culex mosquitoes.

“Illegal discharge of water and sewage discharge exacerbates the problem,” said an official.