Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun to crack down on factories contributing to air pollution in the city, days after issuing show cause and warning notices to developers to adhere to the civic body’s newly formulated air pollution guidelines. BMC cracks whip on polluting factories, shuts 47 units

BMC’s L ward has identified 66 unauthorised factories jointly with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). These factories melt metals and burn wood and coal, which releases poisonous gases, smoke and fumes into the air causing severe health hazards. Among them, 47 factories located in Powai, Nahar village and Sakinaka’s Khairani road have been shut down.

The civic body has initiated action against the polluting units under section 390 of the Factories Act. These units were on L ward’s radar since April 1, when BMC first announced measures to mitigate air pollution.

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner, L ward said, “We have asked Adani Electricity to disconnect the electric supply for all 66 units. We have also prosecuted them in court and demolished 35 factories. Twelve other factories including bhattis, bakeries and laundries have shut shop.”

Nitin Kamble, designated officer, L ward said BMC’s building and factories department had issued an inspection report (IR) to owners/occupiers based on Nahar residents’ complaints.

“We first demolished chimneys and bhattis. We then issued a notice stating that their illegal activity should be closed within 48 hours. After serving that notice, we intimated the local police and with their help demolished 35 factories. Twelve factories responded well to our notices and shifted their chimneys and bhattis out of L ward. They mentioned that they were closing their trade and we have visited the sites to confirm the same.”

There are several unauthorised factories in the vicinity of Nahar and Sakinaka’s Khairani road which melt aluminum using wood and coal. Most operate without any pollution control measures. The MPCB had directed the BMC to shut these establishments.

Kamble said the L ward had received several complaints from Nahar and surrounding areas.

“These factories get steel and aluminum in raw form. They melt these materials in furnaces and turn them into small pieces which can be transported. When they are heated in bulk, they emit smoke which cannot be dispelled by exhaust fans,” noted Kamble.

Officials from the L ward said the crackdown would continue, and 50 more unauthorised factories would be targeted next month. The inspection team comprises an official each from the health, license, water, building and factories departments of the BMC, and the MPCB.

BOX:

What BMC’s guidelines for industries say?

Industries must control the air pollution caused by the power, energy and gas projects. They should re-examine if they have adopted all measures mandated by the government.

BMC teams should check and ensure the quality of air in the vicinity of refineries.

In areas like Mahul, it will be the responsibility of all agencies concerned to implement the measures regularly and forcefully henceforth. Otherwise, they will also face action.

